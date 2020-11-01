NOTD and Catello Team Up for Old-School Track “Nobody”



Multi-platinum Swedish production duo NOTD and the anonymous Catello have teamed up for the upcoming single titled “Nobody“. “Nobody” marks NOTD’s return to dance pop prominence, following their 2019 smash hit “So Close”, featuring Georgia Ku (400 Million global streams) which was the #1 most played song on dance radio in 2019 and earned a nomination for Best Dance Song at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The fusion of old-school nocturnal pop and future house influences sets this track apart as it opens with a pulsating bass line and swells of neon synths from NOTD that build to a high energy drop driven by the deep vocal hook, “Nobody’s gonna love me like you”. Catello’s darker influence is present throughout and opens the door to a new side of NOTD. “Nobody” is now available on all streaming platforms and DSPs via Island Records since October 30th.

NOTD’s comments on “Nobody”