Oliver Heldens Remixes Above & Beyond

Oliver Heldens is a true superstar in the modern dance music scene. The flag-bearer of the “Future House” sub-genre has proven his dynamic ability once again, this time by remixing Above & Beyond’s, “Thing Called Love“. Electronic music fans are in for a treat, as this is a unique remix of the English Trance trio’s anthemic track.

Additionally, Oliver Hendens’ remix of “Thing Called Love” is one of several new remixes of classic Above & Beyond tunes. These reworks are part of the 20 Years of Anjunabeats celebrations. Also, Above & Beyond debuted the Oliver Heldens remix of “Thing Called Love” during their Group Therapy 400 livestream last September. Incidentally, 2021 is the anniversary of Group Therapy, Above & Beyond’s iconic album. The record gave the world unforgettable tracks such as “Sun & Moon,” “Alchemy,” and “You Got To Go“.

With several No. 1 hits and over two billion streams to his name, Oliver Heldens is a true stalwart of the scene. His breakout hit “Gecko” featuring Becky Hill lit up the UK Top 40 charts in 2013. Since then, he’s collaborated with the likes of Tiësto, Nile Rodgers, Riton, Sander van Doorn, and several others. Furthermore, the Dutchman has remixed tracks from Calvin Harris, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, and Disclosure. Oliver Heldens also runs his own label, Heldeep Records, alongside the newly launched OH2 imprint. The Oliver Heldens remix of Above & Beyond’s “Thing Called Love” (feat. Richard Bedford) is out now on Anjunabeats.