Owen Norton Heads 2021 with “Midnight Mistakes”

Rolling in hot, Owen Norton heads into 2021 with a brigade of feel-good beats in his first release of the year, “Midnight Mistakes.”

The young UK producer emerged on the scene with his prolific remixes for Jason Derulo, Marshmello and Selena Gomez, and The Chainsmokers. Drawing all ears to his music, the 16-year-old at the time brought on attention from Atlantic Records. Additionally, the producer has also provided an official remix for R3HAB. Following his onslaught of success, the budding talent has since produced an impressive tracklist of originals and now appears from the studio with a new hit.

Meanwhile, after polishing off the 2020 year amassing over half a million streams with “The Night,” a house remake of Corona’s iconic “Rhythm of the Night,” Owen Norton quickly spins into the buzz surrounding his music by offering a new dance hit.

“Midnight Mistakes” borders the line between dance and pop, carrying a powerhouse of upbeat energy topped with EKE’s sugary vocals. Additionally, a thick set of bass lays the groundwork for bouncy leads sharing the spotlight with EKE’s honey-coated vocals. Needless to say, the radio-ready “Midnight Mistakes” reigns in Owen Norton’s swelling talent and demonstrates his fresh take on dance music.

Finally, check out Owen Norton’s “Midnight Mistakes” below or stream the song on other platforms.