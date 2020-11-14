RELEASES

Paul Oakenfold & Eve Join Forces for “What’s Your Love Like”

Also featuring Baby E, the single is out now on Perfecto Records

Photo of Hasan Singh Hasan Singh Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read
Paul Oakenfold

Dance legend, Paul Oakenfold teams up with rapper, Eve, for his new track, “What’s Your Love Like“. Paul embraces his long-time affair with Hip-Hop, and the end result is a collision of worlds and genres. Eve’s instantly recognizable vocals kick off the track, with Baby E’s adlibs echoing in the background. Moreover, It’s an immaculate combination of catchy pop toplines, with a dance bassline and Oakenfold’s signature groove.

Paul Oakenfold is no stranger to Hip-Hop. He has played a significant role in the careers of some of the genre’s most important artists. He managed Britain’s number 1 Hip-Hop DJs, Mastermind and London All Star Breakers. On the label-side, Paul Oakenfold was previously head of A&R for Profile Records in Europe, which was home to Run DMC and Rob Base. Furthermore, Paul helped sign Salt N Pepa, and was hired by CBS Records/Sony to take care of Public Enemy, LL Cool J and Beastie Boys on all ventures in the United Kingdom.

Over the years, Paul Oakenfold has proven himself to be an influential force in dance music. He’s been voted “World’s Best DJ” and “Best Trance DJ” on multiple occasions, as well as being named “Most Influential DJ of All Time“. Also, his imprint, Perfecto Records, is one of the longest-running dance record labels. The imprint is responsible for many dance hits from emerging artists to established acts. At the same time, Paul’s eclectic portfolio has given him opportunities to open for mainstream megastars. Madonna and U2 are notable examples, and Paul has performed at unique locations such as Base Camp Mount Everest, Stonehenge, The Great Wall of China, and Area 51. Fans can connect with Paul Oakenfold via his official website, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Spotify.

Tags
Show More
Photo of Hasan Singh

Hasan Singh

Hasan Singh is an author, a writer, and an ardent music lover. Proving that variety is the spice of life, his musical preferences include Reggae/Dancehall, Metal, and Trance. In terms of Trance, Aly & Fila, Paul van Dyk, and Ferry Corsten are a few of his favorite DJs out of an extensive list. Travel is another passion of his, and he and his wife often travel abroad to various Trance festivals, with A State of Trance and Luminosity Beach Festival among his favorites.

Related Articles

Photo of Miami’s FINN Releases “Days Like This”

Miami’s FINN Releases “Days Like This”

1 hour ago
Photo of Bear Grillz and Riot Ten Join Forces on “Run It”

Bear Grillz and Riot Ten Join Forces on “Run It”

5 hours ago
Photo of R3HAB and Alida Collab on “One More Dance”

R3HAB and Alida Collab on “One More Dance”

5 hours ago
Photo of Steve Aoki’s Remix of Suga and MAX’s “Blueberry Eyes”

Steve Aoki’s Remix of Suga and MAX’s “Blueberry Eyes”

13 hours ago
Close
Close