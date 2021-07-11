PLS&TY Releases Summertime Anthem, “Ride or Die”

Florida native PLS&TY teams up with LA-based Barbados-born singer/songwriter Bobby Saint for the new collaboration, “Ride or Die“. It’s a feel-good summertime anthem that will transport you to being on vacation with your one and only. Featuring groovy but gentle melodies from PLS&TY and Saint’s heartfelt, wide vocal talents, “Ride or Die” is a song you’ll want to play over and over again this season; accordingly, it embodies love, positivity, and connection, all of which form the fabric of the beautiful human experience. This is what PLS&TY had to say about the inspiration behind the new release:

“‘Ride or Die’ is a summertime, feel-good single that encompasses love & romance. Bobby Saint‘s vocals lead listeners to imagine time spent in tropical paradise with their partner. Together, Bobby Saint and I created a song that transmits the ethos of the PLS&TY brand: good vibes and good times. Enjoy.“

Tommy Leas, a Florida native, better known as PLS&TY, is burgeoning into the electronic dance music scene. His style is an energetic mix of languid bass, captivating vocals, and upbeat melodies to make anybody feel good. Also, his productions have been remixed by Morgan Page, Rusko, Cazzette, Bondax, YehMe2 (Josh from Flosstradamus latest venture), and more. These are in addition to his chart-topping singles, “Good Vibes,” “Down For Me,” “Rebel Love,” and “Motives“. Additionally, PLS&TY’s remix of Genevieve‘s “Colors” was featured in a Hershey’s chocolate television commercial that has amassed over 1 billion views. Now in 2021, PLS&TY shows no signs of slowing down, off the heels of a 2019 touring season which included A-List festivals Shaky Beats, Breakaway, Electric Forest, EDC Las Vegas, & more. PLS&TY‘s “Ride or Die” featuring Bobby Saint is out now.