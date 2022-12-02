Purified Fragments XII Transcends All Melodies

As the final month of 2022 has now arrived, Purified Records is showing no signs of slowing down. On Black Friday, the label revealed its latest selection of floor-filling cuts in Purified Fragments XII. Consisting of three carefully selected cuts, the compilation is out now on all streaming platforms. Click on this link to listen the compilation on the platforms or listen to it via SoundCloud below.

Purified Fragments XII is a perfect compilation for deep house fans

Making an emphatic label debut, German producer Martin Waslewski kick-starts the playlist with his heavy-hitting track Nrgy. Expertly crafted to raise energy levels on the dancefloor, Martin builds tension with brooding basslines, striking synths and commanding vocals. Following his mammoth label debut, Mirage, Adam Sellouk returns to the imprint with Restless alongside Eli & Dani. Showcasing their magnetic chemistry, the track enters an expansive dimension with progressive trance elements and Luke Coulson’s soaring vocals. With New Eden, Brazilian duo RIKO & GUGGA take listeners on a cinematic, trance-driven sonic journey to bring the Purified Fragments XII compilation to a close.

Martin Waslewski

Taking listeners on a sonic journey where the boundaries of electronic music are blurred, Martin Waslewski explores the meeting points between house and melodic techno, with an affinity for deep grooves. Growing up listening to hip hop, Martin discovered electronic music in 2010. Releasing on the likes of Bar 25, Get Physical, Stil vor Talent, Monaberry and more, he has also toured around the globe, delivering performances in the likes of New York, Bogota, Ibiza, Amsterdam Dance Event and Sonar Festival in Barcelona.

Photo Credit: Martin Waslewski / Spotify

Eli & Dani

Eli & Dani are one of Tel Aviv’s most promising duos. Becoming renowned for their progressive and melodic techno soundscapes, the pair have risen from their hometown’s underground scene and have released on Armada, Awen Records, Blazer Records and many more. Determined to share their sound on a global scale, Eliav and Daniel continue to make their mark with every move they make.

Photo Credit: Purified Records

Adam Sellouk

Adam Sellouk began making music at the age of just sixteen years old. Launching his musical project two years ago, he became dedicated to finding the perfect balance between melodic, progressive, techno and house sensibilities, developing a striking musical blend. His releases have gained support from some of the world’s most influential acts, including the likes of Artbat, John Summit, Miss Monique, Nora En Pure and many more. Building his reputation around the local techno scene in Tel Aviv, he has become one of the scene’s most well respected talents.

Photo Credit: Purified Records

RIKO & GUGGA

Two artistic forces from São Paulo came together in the middle of the pandemic to form RIKO & GUGGA. Following a year collaborating and complete musical harmony, both on the dancefloor and in the studio, they have signed their tracks to the likes of Purified, Siona, Colorize to name a few, and gained support from the likes of Ferry Corsten, Miss Monique, Nora En Pure and Cosmic Gate.