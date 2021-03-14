Pushing Daizies Introduce “Dreams” With Kelsey Ray

After debuting this year with the first official single “Want It To End” and their remix of Apache‘s “Distance,” the mysterious duo Pushing Daizies is back with their fourth release in less than two months since the inception. “Dreams” displays the enigmatic producers’ signature future bass style with an emotive twist. Featuring ethereal vocals by Kelsey Rae, the new single pulls on listeners’ heartstrings with its groovy basslines and wistful melodies. Like their single “Want It To End,” released also on Dim Mak, “Dreams” is accompanied by a simple and yet powerful animated lyric video, which will have viewers reminiscing about past relationships. It follows Pushing Daizies‘ remix of Tate McRae‘s “you broke me first,” self-released just recently as a free download.

“‘Dreams‘ is one of our favorite records that we’ve created thus far. It embodies what Pushing Daizies is all about musically and Kelsey Ray was incredible to work with. If you’ve ever been in love, this one should hit home.” – Pushing Daizies

The enigma of Pushing Daizies

Pushing Daizies is the pseudonym of two US-based dance music producers joining forces. The enigmatic duo makes groovy, bass-heavy, electronic dance music. It is the type of music that creates an emotional roller coaster, pulling at the heartstrings of its listeners. The project, which began as multiple collaborations between the two artists, transpired as their synergy saw no end in sight. “Once we found our rhythm, we knew we had something special. It was bigger than just a few singles. I guess you could say that the project was an accident in the greatest way possible,” said one of the producers. The term “pushing daisies” refers to the flowers that grow over a burial plot when someone dies, which is symbolic of the cycles of life and death, light and dark. Said differently, when someone dies, life is created.

Stream “Dreams” here:



