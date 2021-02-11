Pushing Daizies “you broke me first” Remix Free for Download

After Pushing Daizies debuted in January 2021 with an official remix of Apashe’s “Distance” and the original single “Want It To End” via Dim Mak, the enigmatic, faceless duo emerges with a free download of their latest remix of Tate McRae’s “you broke me first.”

Despite the remix of “you broke me first” being their third release, it’s clear that the two have developed a signature sound. The song’s drop features a glistening layer of synths that invite listeners to the pair’s haunting yet beautiful soundscape. A formant shift in addition to vocal chops paints an image of the song’s harrowing depiction of the loss of love.

Juxtaposing the melancholy aspects of the track, Pushing Daizies also somehow manages to create an elevating sound marked by the song’s organic elements. Delicately balancing between the two moods, Pushing Daizies relays a range of emotions in the short span of two and a half minutes.

Despite debuting a short month ago, the producers have culminated a distinct sound and brand in their mysterious aura. Moreover, it will certainly be exciting to see where their talents take them and what we can expect in future releases.

Download the Pushing Daizies remix of Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” following this link.