R3HAB & Kelvin Jones Release Deep House Track “Downtown”

It’s clear that R3HAB’s music style has taken a complete U-turn in the last few years. Gone are the days of tracks like “Karate” with KSHMR or “Burnin‘” with Calvin Harris. His style in recent years has adopted a softer, more mainstream approach. This was definitely the right decision however as he’s grown in popularity with just a handful of new, innovative songs. It’s the same story with his new track “Downtown” together with Kelvin Jones.

The track takes a break from R3HAB’s normal EDM sounds and instead embraces a much more relaxed and mellow atmosphere. The nonchalant and yet groovy mood is complemented by Kelvin’s soulful vocals, which paint a complete picture of being whisked into a night of luxury amid the big city lights. “Downtown” follows R3HAB’s recent big collaboration “Pues” with Luis Fonsi and Sean Paul, which saw the Dutch/Moroccan artist exploring with Latin and R&B influences. This is what Kelvin and R3HAB have to say about their new track:

“‘Downtown’ is a club-inspired record with a bouncy beat drop and a pulsing bassline that support powerful vocals from Kelvin Jones. We wanted to capture the magic of the perfect night in the city. You’re with your friends, the club’s bass is beating through your blood, your legs are sore from dancing all night, you feel invincible.” R3HAB

“‘Downtown’ is a mood in a song! We imagined how it would feel to be in New York cruising downtown in a Cadillac and what song you’d want to hear. This inspired the whole song. In an era where every song is overloaded with things going on, we decided to go against that and keep it as minimal and laid back as we could whilst still keeping the groove going.” Kelvin Jones

You can stream the track on Spotify here: