R3HAB & Lil Xxel Team Up For “IDK (Imperfect)”

Veteran producer R3HAB teams up with TikTok musical sensation Lil Xxel for the release of the single “IDK (Imperfect).” “IDK (Imperfect)” comes after a slew of nonstop releases from R3HAB, including just last week’s “One More Dance” with Alida.

“IDK (Imperfect)” kicks off with Lil Xxel’s sonorous voice taking over through lyrics lamenting love. A perfect balance of pop and electronic, the song bounces with energy and upbeat synths that provide a smooth transition back to Lil Xxel’s honey-sweet vocals. As with his recent releases, R3HAB takes a backseat in this track, although the song’s vibrant drop pulls listeners deep into the Dutch-Moroccan producer’s soundscape. Instead, Lil Xxel shines with his fresh vocal talents, bringing his rich tone to the table.

Listen “IDK (Imperfect)” by R3HAB and Lil Xxel below or stream it via this link.

With over a decade of production experience, R3HAB is one of EDM’s largest names. The producer also proliferates markets with his own imprint, CYB3RPVNK, and recently released “One More Dance” under the label.

Meanwhile, Lil Xxel broke through the musical world with the release of his debut single “LMK,” which earned over 20 million likes on TikTok within a span of two months. Following the success of “LMK,” Lil Xxel released “MNU” along with its music video.