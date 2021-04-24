RELEASES

R3HAB, Luis Fonsi, and Sean Paul Team Up For “Pues”

This hot new hit from these multi-platinum artists is out now

Pues

Dance and Latin Pop hit-making superstars R3HABLuis Fonsi, and Sean Paul team up for their new single “Pues“. Out on CYB3RPVNK/Universal Music, the track brings together the best of melodic electronic beats and sensuous rhythms. From the onset, “Pues” brings to mind dancing through warm summer nights in tropical locales with beautiful strangers. Additionally, it’s part dance melody and part Latin-infused honey, which has all the makings of a summertime anthem for fans of both genres. 

The sultry accompanying music video features TikTok superstar and Instagram sensation Valeria Sandoval, which sets the perfect mood for “Pues”. Also, this not R3HAB‘s first venture into Latin-pop; he previously collaborated with TINI & Reik for last year’s sensation Bésame” (I Need You). “Pues” is the catchiest of songs, one soaked with abundant sunshine. Accordingly, it pulls the listener close and into a dance that ought never to end. Press play on “Pues” and let it swim through the airwaves with its pulsating bassline and alluring vocals. 

It’s always a pleasure to work with industry legends such as Luis Fonsi and Sean Paul. They are both experts of their craft, and together we came up with a reggaeton-dance record perfect for warm summer nights. I’ve been having a great time making music with artists across the Latin world, like TINIReikRauw AlejandroHungria, and MC Jacare. I’m inspired by the diversity of music cultures within Latin music, and have many more to explore. “Pues” is different from everything I’ve released so far, and I’m glad to give it over to our fans now. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

R3HAB on working with Luis Fonsi & Sean Paul

 I love collaborating and exploring all kinds of genres. So I was very excited when the opportunity came to work with two music giants such as R3HAB and Sean Paul. It was a lot of fun recording “Pues” and can’t wait for everyone to listen and dance to it.

Luis Fonsi on working with R3HAB & Sean Paul

This song is dopeness and Luis Fonsi is an artist I have a lot of respect for! R3HAB blew this one up like a firework!

Sean Paul on working with Luis Fonsi & R3HAB
Hasan Singh is an author, a writer, and an ardent music lover. Proving that variety is the spice of life, his musical preferences include Reggae/Dancehall, Metal, and Trance. In terms of Trance, Aly & Fila, Paul van Dyk, and Ferry Corsten are a few of his favorite DJs out of an extensive list. Travel is another passion of his, and he and his wife often travel abroad to various Trance festivals, with A State of Trance and Luminosity Beach Festival among his favorites.

