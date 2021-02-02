R3HAB, Rakhim and Smokepurrp Join Talents for “Fendi”

After the earliest rendition of “Fendi” first blew up on TikTok, R3HAB, Rakhim, and Smokepurpp have answered fans’ calls for a rework of the song.

In a wicked new collaboration, the three artists create a unique hip-hop, rap, and bass house combination. “Fendi” also illustrates R3HAB’s ventures into genres outside of electronic music as he taps the two artists for their contributions.

The first verse in “Fendi” pops off with Smokepurpp and Rakhim taking the stage with their invigorating vocals. Merging languages, the two artists switch between English and Russian, giving listeners a taste of how far the track can go. Moreover, the song switches from its menacing, low key first verse to a familiar pumping bass house treatment. Getting the blood rushing and feet moving, “Fendi” plays out as a dream collaboration between the three talented artists.

Additionally, R3HAB touched on the release’s creation, saying, “I’m always keen on working with artists from different music cultures and learning from them. It was a real blast working with Rakhim and Smokepurpp, who are really talented and both pioneers in their fields. What we came up with feels modern and breaks down so many genre barriers.”

Check out R3HAB’s “Fendi” with Rakhim and Smokepurpp below on YouTube or stream the song via R3HAB’s CYB3RPVNK label.