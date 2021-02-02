RELEASES

R3HAB, Rakhim and Smokepurrp Join Talents for “Fendi”

The three artists bring together an unimaginably hype new track.

Photo of Jillian Nguyen Jillian Nguyen Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Less than a minute
r3hab smokepurpp rakhim

After the earliest rendition of “Fendi” first blew up on TikTok, R3HAB, Rakhim, and Smokepurpp have answered fans’ calls for a rework of the song.

In a wicked new collaboration, the three artists create a unique hip-hop, rap, and bass house combination. “Fendi” also illustrates R3HAB’s ventures into genres outside of electronic music as he taps the two artists for their contributions.

The first verse in “Fendi” pops off with Smokepurpp and Rakhim taking the stage with their invigorating vocals. Merging languages, the two artists switch between English and Russian, giving listeners a taste of how far the track can go. Moreover, the song switches from its menacing, low key first verse to a familiar pumping bass house treatment. Getting the blood rushing and feet moving, “Fendi” plays out as a dream collaboration between the three talented artists.

Additionally, R3HAB touched on the release’s creation, saying, “I’m always keen on working with artists from different music cultures and learning from them. It was a real blast working with Rakhim and Smokepurpp, who are really talented and both pioneers in their fields. What we came up with feels modern and breaks down so many genre barriers.”

Check out R3HAB’s “Fendi” with Rakhim and Smokepurpp below on YouTube or stream the song via R3HAB’s CYB3RPVNK label.

Tags
Show More
Photo of Jillian Nguyen

Jillian Nguyen

Jillian Nguyen is a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate and a self-proclaimed EDM aficionado. She loves to chase DJs to music festivals where she also shows off her shuffling. Her favorite genres are deep house and bass house, with her favorite DJs being Moksi, Malaa, Valentino Khan and Skrillex.

Related Articles

Photo of Wolvero and Kittrix Collaborate for “Freak”

Wolvero and Kittrix Collaborate for “Freak”

4 hours ago
Photo of GHOST DATA Delivers “Queen of Knives” for Susu’s Draculita

GHOST DATA Delivers “Queen of Knives” for Susu’s Draculita

4 days ago
Photo of ALWZ SNNY Teams Up With Prezence to Release “My Time”

ALWZ SNNY Teams Up With Prezence to Release “My Time”

4 days ago
Photo of The Enveloper Shares “Dark Age” on Lakota Music

The Enveloper Shares “Dark Age” on Lakota Music

5 days ago
Close
Close