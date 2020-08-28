R3HAB Releases Jason Derulo Remix & New Single

Even amid a changing music landscape in the global pandemic, R3HAB has been on fire. Now, he’s back with a hot remix and a brand new original single. His remix of Jason Derulo‘s “Take You Dancing” has already been taking over the airwaves via Atlantic Records. Moreover, it delivers a deep and groovy bassline that complements the original’s sultry lyrics. Although the only place to go dancing is in your living room, press play on this remix and let it take you to the club.

On the other hand, R3HAB’s new single “Love U Again” featuring Olivia Holt is a vocal-driven, progressive pop anthem. It’s out now on Hollywood Records. Above all, the two different styles exhibited here exemplify R3HAB’s recent successes with both club and pop releases. These include “Love In The Morning” with Thutmose & Rema and “Smells Like Teen Spirit” with Amba Shepherd.

Fadi El Ghoul, better known as R3HAB, is trailblazing his way through dance music. In doing so, he has proven to be one of the most talented and forward-thinking artists in the game. He partnered with Spotify and GATTÜSO to create the first-ever official “mint” single release. Additionally, in 2016, R3HAB founded his label CYB3RPVNK, which has collected a talented roster of artists like Cityzen, Skytech, Fafaq, and more. R3HAB himself continues to evolve and diversify his sound by working with a variety of artists around the globe. This includes experimenting with everything from hip-hop to pop through his collaborations. With his combination of innate artistry and innovative attitude, R3HAB is only beginning his journey. Keep an eye out here on One EDM for what he’s up to next!