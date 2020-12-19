R3HAB Releases Last Single of 2020, “Ones You Miss”

After releasing an onslaught of nonstop releases this year, including a holiday track, R3HAB returns with his last single of 2020, “Ones You Miss.”

“Ones You Miss” points towards a bittersweet tune as it reminds us of how long we’ve been kept from our loved ones while also sharing the hope of returning to normalcy and seeing the ones we miss in the near future.

R3HAB tugs at heartstrings with the lyrics while producing a dance favorite with a robust bassline topped with moving piano chords. The song epitomizes the sound that R3HAB has carefully crafted over the years. “Ones You Miss” elevates moods and reminds listeners to fondly remember their relationships as we continue through the last days of a difficult year.

R3HAB describes his inspiration behind the song and its lyrics, saying, “At the end of a year, we look back and celebrate milestones, but the memories that mean the most to me are always the special moments with my family, friends, and fans. I want this song to let the people I love know; I can’t wait to be with them again.”

Check out the R3HAB’s “Ones You Miss” music video on YouTube below or stream the song on different platforms via CYBR3PVNK.