R3HAB Sets Tone for 2021 with “Candyman”

R3HAB serves up a dose of post-holiday cheer with his new release, “Candyman“. The tune is an upbeat dance anthem that sets the tone for a new year, something which fans will enjoy. “Candyman” delivers bouncy basslines and energetic melodies over ethereal, singsong vocals. Moreover, the lyrics will take listeners away from the less-than-ideal reality of 2020, into a fantasy land of vanilla skies..

Furthermore, R3HAB has continued to release fresh music even in the face of a challenging global landscape. “Candyman” proves that he has every intention of heading into 2021 with a positive outlook and even better vibes. Another announcement from the R3HAB camp is the rebranding of his radio show to “CYB3RPVNK Radio“. Formerly known as “I Need R3HAB,” CYB3RPVNK Radio debuted this month, and will feature a roster of high-profile takeovers and guest mixes by other widely-known artists.

I’m happy to release “Candyman” with Marnik as my first single of 2021. I’ve been looking forward to collaborating with Marnik since they remixed “All Around The World“, and I love what we’ve made here. “Candyman” is a fun and lighthearted record that we hope will set the right tone for 2021 R3HAB on his “Candyman” release

“‘Candyman‘ is a special song for us. It’s directly connected to our purest emotions and dreams, where everything looks innocent and magical. It wants to take you higher, right to the fairyland full of candies and colors. In there, everything blossoms through sweetness and delight.“ Marnik on collaborating with R3HAB

Below is the official lyric video for “Candyman”: