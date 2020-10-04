R3HAB & Shaggy Team up for Remix of “Fuego”

R3HAB has always been one to break genre boundaries. This is evident in his new remix of “Fuego“. Originally done by Shaggy & Steven Malcolm, R3HAB delivers a party-ready fusion of hip-hop, reggae, and dance in his unique take on the song. Impressively, R3HAB lays down a driving, grungy bassline to set the tone. On the other hand, Shaggy’s signature vocals and rhythmic melodies up the ante to booty-shaking levels.

The “Fuego” remix is just as fire as its title; it brings to mind wanton dance parties on the beach that last beyond the dawn. No matter where the pandemic has you holed up, you’ll want to get on the closest dancefloor right after pressing “play” on this one.

“We smashed hip-hop, reggae, and dance into this remix, and it sounds hot like its name. Steven has so much talent, and Shaggy is a legend, so it was an honor to remix their record“. R3HAB on the remix of “Fuego”

Dutch and Moroccan artist Fadil El Ghoul, better known as R3HAB, has established himself as a leader of modern electronic music. Consequently, his talent has been called the “future of the craft” by the likes of Forbes and Billboard. In 2017, R3HAB independently released his debut album, “Trouble” through his imprint CYB3RPVNK. It amassed over a half-billion streams globally, and placed R3HAB among electronic music’s heavy hitters. Subsequently, he made number 14 on DJ Mag’s Top 100 list in 2019. Thereafter, he topped the charts with tracks like “Lullaby” and “Hold On Tight”.