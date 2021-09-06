R3HAB & Sigala Team Up with JP Cooper for “Runaway”

2021 has been the year for some iconic collaborations in the EDM universe. Get ready for another one with R3HAB, Sigala, and JP Cooper. Each artist, with countless accolades to their name, make “Runaway” the perfect track to close off summer with.

The song reflects each artist’s signature sound, from R3HAB’s dynamic and high-energy style and Sigala’s radio-friendly beats, to JP Cooper’s soulful vocals. Opening with undulating, upbeat melodies, “Runaway” rides on a combination of muted basslines and heartfelt vocals; its powerful lyrics about taking a risk to realize a dream or happiness is something many listeners will be able to relate to.

The track is the first confirmed as part of R3HAB’s new studio album, which will be released this fall, and offers a sneak peek into what fans can expect from his newest body of work. Here’s what the trio had to say:

“Sigala and JP are pioneers in the UK’s dance-pop scene, and I’ve been following their work for years. Being able to create a song together that reflects each of our signature sounds makes me extremely proud. We were in the same headspace when working on this song. There’s always something in your life that requires boldness to unlock its full potential. ‘Runaway’ is about daring to try; I hope our fans are inspired to find that boldness within themselves.” R3HAB

“I am so happy we are releasing ‘Runaway’ for the world to hear. One of my favourite parts of what I do is collaborating with other writers and producers – and I was blown away by the talents of both R3HAB and JP Cooper. We had so much fun making the record, and I hope everyone enjoys it!” Sigala

“‘Runaway’ has been in the making for a good couple of years now, and I’m so happy it’s finally off the hard drive and into the world. It’s been amazing watching R3HAB and Sigala develop the track to where it’s at now. ‘Runaway’ is a youthful, wide-eyed, coming-of-age story… it definitely brought back a few memories. I’m sure you’ll be able to relate.” JP Cooper

Stream the track here: