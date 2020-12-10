Rad Cat Premieres “Diamond” with Gloria Kim

Debuting on Dim Mak’s New Noise imprint, Rad Cat premieres the single “Diamond” with Gloria Kim.

The song’s introduction immediately features the dark sound the San Diego producer has cultivated in his more recent tracks. Gloria Kim’s airy vocals lull listeners into a daze with a sultry sound. As the track bellows with its drop, a wave of synths washes over, emphasizing the electro aspect of the electro-pop song. The song’s fierce and forward beats illustrate a provocative aspect of the track, further pulling listeners deep into its soundscape.

Check out Rad Cat’s “Diamond” with Gloria Kim below or stream it via Dim Mak’s New Noise.

About Rad Cat and Gloria Kim

Rad Cat is a first-generation Mexican-American producer based in San Diego who, prior to turning 21, signed with Sony and Universal with his remixes. Additionally, Rad Cat has worked with artists such as blackbear, Kevin Gates, Enrique Iglesias, and more. His music has also appeared on commercials for Nintendo and Samsung. The San Diego producer’s most recent release was a self-released single titled “Levitate” featuring Armen Paul.

Talented in numerous ways, Gloria Kim, a Korean-American in Los Angeles, is a DJ/producer and singer/songwriter. Gloria Kim’s music has appeared in the Emmy-nominated TV show “Empire” and the film “This Is The Year,” produced by Selena Gomez.