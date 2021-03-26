Ranger Trucco Drops Sophomore EP ‘Pretty Girls’

After releasing his debut EP Tiffany via Space Yacht in December, LA-based producer Ranger Trucco returns to the label with his sophomore EP Pretty Girls. The two-tracker features Ranger’s signature vocals, lyrics that you won’t want to get out of your head, and groovy beats that’ll have you wishing you were buying $69 drinks at the club. Stream and download Ranger Trucco‘s new EP, Pretty Girls, now by clicking on this link. Additionally, listen to the EP on the SoundCloud link below while reading this post as well.

The success of Tiffany

Ranger Trucco first caught the ear of Space Yacht A&Rs LondonBridge & Hiddenhen when he submitted his track “Tiffany” to their live demo listening show on Twitch, Tune Reactor. From that one Twitch listening session, Ranger’s effortless lyricism and skillful production have earned him a top spot on the Space Yacht roster, playing on their legendary Tech My House live streams and signing multiple records to the Space Yacht imprint. The Tiffany EP received love from DJ Snake & Malaa who dropped the track “FTP” on their last stream. Following Tiffany, Ranger Trucco unveiled his single “Sunday Best” in January via Space Yacht’s inaugural Tech My House Vol 1, which celebrated the collective’s six-year anniversary.

Ranger Trucco’s two-track EP Pretty Girls EP is going to be an upbeat tech-house slapper

With him now releasing Pretty Girls, he will guarantee many music fans will get on their feet right away. That also especially includes fans who have not attended a live music event, particularly a tech-house show, for a whole year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first track, “Pretty Girls”, is a track that can allow listeners to go back to the nightclubs and music festivals they once enjoyed going to before the pandemic. Furthermore, aside from the EP’s self-titled headlining track, “The Giver” is also a single filled with joyful vibes. In fact, it is a single that will inspire listener to feel confidence that 2021 will become a greater year.

The emergence of Ranger Trucco

The story of Ranger Trucco seems more out of a classic Hollywood novel than a 2020 DJ story. Hailing from northern Michigan, Ranger dropped out of college after just one year to move to Los Angeles to pursue his dreams of becoming a professional producer/DJ. Between flipping burgers at Shake Shack to make ends meet, Ranger enrolled in the prestigious Icon Collective music school best known for producing major electronic artists such as NGHTMRE, Jauz, and Kayzo.

Ranger sprung fresh onto the scene in 2020 with his debut song “Ear Ringing” which was featured on the Night Bass Freshmen Compilation. His works have received support from the likes of AC Slater, DJ Snake, Malaa, Party Favor, CID and many other big-time players, and the debut EP Tiffany recently surpassed 150k plays on Spotify. After the immense success of the Tiffany EP and a quick follow-up via “Sunday Best” on Tech My House Vol 1, he’s back with his second EP Pretty Girls. Keep Ranger Trucco on your radar as he looks to make even bigger waves in dance music upon the industry’s return — and if you see him, buy him a chicken sandwich.