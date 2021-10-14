Reliable Producer Jacob Colon Strikes Again With ‘Anxious’

Jacob Colon brings the heat once again with his fiery new single ‘Anxious’, featuring on the imprint that always delivers – Made 2 Move Records. Jacob Colon has been on fire this past year of his career, as he has whipped up a storm of outstanding releases like ‘Summer Breeze’, ‘Eyes So Low’, and ‘Tu Sabe’ that provide the perfect escapism we’re all craving right now, and ‘Anxious’ is definitely one to add to the list. Jacob Colon is, without doubt, becoming one of the most reliable and consistent Producers in his format with the release production line showing no sign of slowing down any time soon, kick back and keep Jacob’s latest anthem on repeat.

‘Anxious’ features that classic Jacob Colon vibe that has distinguished his name amongst others in the industry, as you are treated to that zesty drum loop that washes over you from the moment you press play. The track incorporates a combination of Jacob’s tribal and Latino-inspired signature sound, combined with deep chanting vocals that add to the ambiance, making it an unmissable summer anthem that would go down a treat on any dancefloor. Sultry elements incorporated by Jacob decorate the outer corners of the stereo field along with a variety of vocal morphs and hits, giving it that deep and trancing vibe, perfect for dancing away to in the midst of the summer season.

Jacob has been killing it this year with several releases topping off his impressive discography of hits all gaining traction in the industry. Releases like ‘Desert Storm’, ‘Eyes So Low’, and ‘Steal The Night’ have put his name on the map, and with his latest release ‘Anxious’ out now, he is showing no signs of slowing down. If you’re not yet acquainted with the likes of Jacob Colon, check out his music now.

Listen To ‘Anxious’ Here:

https://www.beatport.com/release/anxious/3534801

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QwzA5TIStEU

https://open.spotify.com/track/5tFD8gjruob7scbZtdX0QJ?si=9639041c8e6e460e

