Rising Talents TWINSICK Drop Powerful Single ‘Get Mine’

TWINSICK is emerging as one of the most exciting duos to rise through the barracks of the US dance music scene. While in college, the guys quickly amassed over 12 million views on YouTube with pre-established hits featuring their mashups and remixes, which ultimately landed them official remixes for The Chainsmokers, Two Friends, and Telykast. Now primed for takeoff, TWINSICK is dropping their best music yet, and will be performing at the biggest college parties around the country. Their release ‘Get Mine’ serves as a prominent demonstration of their development as a pair, and this production overall homes in on the raw understanding and propensity for the production of infectious electronic music.

TWINSICK and Tyler Mann take you on a journey with ‘Get Mine’, as their joint talents take you on a blissful journey through their spiritual canvas of expression. Expect to be transported by the chilled and enjoyable vibes as a blissful piano melody guides you through the introduction of the song, before hits of powerful vocal work alleviate your senses and the production slowly builds with ambiance and substance. Before you know it, plucked riffs wash over you as they intertwine with the duo’s heady mixture of fun and bouncy elements that wrap up the production and deliver pure bliss. Suddenly, you are met with a barrage of risers that melt into a spine-tingling drop that carries you through the main body of the song. Overall, the pair have developed this dancefloor dominator into something that deserves a spot in any main room, and with their image constantly on the rise, the pair are certainly drumming up an excitement as to what they will release together next.

TWINSICK has really hit it off since the start of their journey, as they’ve picked up a string of impressive releases backing their image along the way. With releases like ‘Jenny’, ‘CHD’, and their remix of ‘Somebody Else’ already distinguishing their names in the industry, they’re continuing to impress and build an empire of loyal listeners. Keep an eye out for TWINSICK this year as they continue to change the face of his music domain and send ripples throughout the scene.

Listen to ‘Get Mine’ Now:

https://kessrecords.ffm.to/getmine

TWINSICK Online:

https://soundcloud.com/twinsick

https://open.spotify.com/artist/4WfO14YgktUYkdLMrHgTeF?si=CLcjeGiAT-OmxsR861QAcA

https://www.instagram.com/twinsick/?hl=en

https://www.facebook.com/twinsickmusic/

KESS Records Online:

http://bit.ly/KESS-IG

http://bit.ly/KESS-FB

http://bit.ly/KESS-TW

http://bit.ly/KESS-YT