RMA’s Deep-House Remix of Victor Porfidio’s “To My Heart”

Victor Porfidio released “To My Heart” back in May and it had a feel-good summer vibe. However, with RMA providing remix duties, the hit has turned into a deep-house tune with an anthem status. This fantastic remix holds the potential to be a firm favourite across the board. The lyrics of Taylor Daynes’ 1987 tune “Tell It To My Heart” are the main staples throughout the track. It will have you singing along instantly.

Arpeggios fill the beat with high pitch piano stabs that generates an excitement whilst the track builds to a catchy drop that forces you to move whether you like it or not! As he plays with different beats, pace and basslines, the musicality in the tune mimic an orchestral symphony with a range of instruments acting together to create drama and an unmatchable energy. RMA has certainly taken “To My Heart” to a new level entirely.

This release in the fourth collaboration between RMA and the renowned Dutch label 2Dutch Air. He has consistently proven his talents time and time again. RMA has worked with legends such as Fatman Scoop, especially on the collaborative single, “Lick U“. He has also released tracks on top labels such as Axone, Sirup and Noface along with multiple top-charting tracks on Beatport and Apple Music.

RMA’s official remix of Victor Porfidio’s “To My Heart” is out now to download and stream.

