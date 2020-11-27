RMA Drops Latest Single “Ride Together”

Returning to the floor with a real cracker of a track, RMA’s newest release “Ride Together” harnesses a dark and gloomy atmosphere with a gripping tension throughout. Showing off his skills as an exceptional EDM artist, RMA uses pushing baselines, captivating beats and a load of vigorous vocals that add yet another dimension to the overall vibe of the track.

“Ride Together” has an incredible amount of grit to the release that pairs up with consuming waves of synths. As the release progressively builds you are exposed to a drop that is insatiably funky with excellent use of melodies that transport you to the middle of a busy dancefloor basking in the atmosphere of that longed-for club vibe. RMA cools things down in the mid-section as the track becomes atmospheric, providing a feeling of pure euphoria before kicking things back into action once again.

RMA has been behind the decks and making tunes from the age of 16. After moulding, adapting and progressing his sound over the years, RMA turned his attention to EDM where he went on to release on some of the industry’s most renowned labels such as Axtone, Sirup and 2Dutch along with an Ibiza support from Lost Kings and an outstanding collaboration with the legendary Fatman Scoop.

The famous Blanco y Negro music label, founded in 1978 in Barcelona, Spain, is one of the leading dance labels in Europe and the most important Indie-label in Spain. Many big Dance artists – for example, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Bob Sinclar, Don Diablo, Afrojack or Armin Van Buuren – have released their music with Blanco y Negro. “Ride Together” is RMA’s first and hopefully not the last collaboration with the Spanish label.

