Robin Schulz & Topic Revamp Paul Van Dyk’s “For An Angel”

Superstar DJ and Producer Robin Schulz has teamed up with Topic, vocalist Nico Santos, and trance legend Paul van Dyk for “In Your Arms” which is a remake of Paul van Dyk’s classic track “For An Angel” from 1994.

Releasing on US music label Astralwerks, the track aims to be a thrilling update of the classic trance hit, attracting trance fans old and new.

“For An Angel”: New Sound, Same Positive Vibes

It’s clear from the sheer talent on this one song that it’s bound to be a fitting tribute to the original release. Hot off the release of his album ‘IIII’, Robin Schulz has experimented with new sounds whilst still incorporating the trademark Robin Schulz stamp of quality.

From the moment ‘For An Angel’ begins, you can immediately hear the signature sound of Topic and Robin Schulz who both have a great feel for emotional yet energising melodies. This is in fact the third collaboration between Nico Santos and Topic, working on tracks ‘Like I Love You’ and ‘Home’ in the past.

Robin Schulz and Nico Santos have also collaborated previously in the past too. They’ve worked together on 2017’s ‘More Than A Friend‘.

Success after success

This is also a monuments occasion for Paul van Dyk. He’s one of the leading pioneers in the trance world and has been voted #1 DJ in the World twice. Paul Van Dyk was also nominated for a Grammy in the newly created Best Dance/Electronic album for his 2003 release ‘Reflections‘.

Topic also has an impressive resume. His best known works include the two billion-times-streamed ‘Breaking Me’ with A7S, ‘Your Love (9PM)’ with ATBand A7S, which is nominated for a 2022 BRIT Award in the International Song of the Year category, and ‘Chain My Heart’ with Bebe Rexha.

So it’s safe to say that, with artists as great as this on just one track, ‘For An Angel’ will be another classic track for these impressive artists.

Stream “‘In Your Arms (For An Angel)’ here: