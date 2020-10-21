Rusko Unveils Four-Track “Sauce” EP on Wakaan

Rusko presents his first list of new music since 2019, a four-track EP titled Sauce. The EP was released on Liquid Stranger‘s Wakaan label and includes features from Dirt Monkey and Boogie T.

Sauce includes the introductory track “Carrot Cake,” which begins the EP immediately with Rusko’s familiar distorted bass on top of a reggae-inspired sound. Its steady beat eases listeners into the next song “Ecstasy Dreamland,” which amps up with a faster tempo and high energy to match. “Quarantinis” returns to the reggae-inspired sound and deceptively mellows into relaxing high octave staccatos before launching into a heavy drop that combines the talents of both Rusko and Dirt Monkey. To end the Sauce EP, Boogie T shares his own dubstep sound with Rusko in “Wha Gwan.”

With the release of Sauce, Rusko also shared his thoughts on the EP.

“I’m finally thrilled to present 4 slices of brightly colored dubstep rainbow cake! Fresh out of the oven. I made a lot of music during lockdown, and picked the 4 most fun & shiny wobblers for this exciting debut on Wakaan! Collaborations for me are rare, and getting two of them finished with my two fav producers in the game right now was a dream come true! I hope the energy and hype put into these tracks is transferred straight to your hearts because I can still hear the fresh excitement in all these tunes. Hopefully this is a little ray of rusko sunshine to brighten everyone’s world and the start of more to come. Love you.” Rusko on his Sauce EP

Stream the Sauce EP here or listen to it below.

About Rusko

Christopher Mercer, also known as Rusko, has been making waves in electronic dance music since 2006. The U.K. producer drew incredible success with his 2010 debut album O.M.G.!. Just last year, Rusko partook in the inaugural Wakaan Festival alongside his track-mates, Dirt Monkey and Boogie T.



