Ryan Farish Drops New Album, “Rhythm of the Seasons”

Dynamic DJ/Producer Ryan Farish has released his new album, “Rhythm of the Seasons“. An opportune time for this release, the record is a reminder to return to the consistent beat of your heart. Moreover, the new body of work hones in on his signature sound of uplifting melodic, trance, and deep house, while veering towards new analog techniques in the mix and mastering process.

The dynamics of the record

Ryan Farish’s goal in the production process has always been to search for the sounds that exist within the music. Accordingly, his latest album focuses on the interchange between notes and melodies in contrast with the downbeats of each track. The theme of rhythm persists through the album, which means so much more to Farish than just timing. “Rhythm of the Seasons” captures an impalpable dance between drum patterns and sweeping melodies.

The album comprises eleven songs and opens with the title track, which serves as entry into Farish’s world of symphonic ambience. “Rhythm of the Seasons” lays the groundwork and sets the album into motion. “Wild Horses” brings texture to the album and continues into a smart progression. Farish shares with us more of his musical voice with “Stay,” introducing his own vocals into the mix. The vocal sample is doubled and processed to create an entirely new melody that brings nuance to the track. Also, “Safe In The Hills” captures the comfort that can be found in channeling one’s happy place. Holistically, the album challenges you to live the present moment and build momentum as you pulse through life. Additionally, the album serves as a reminder that the beat of life goes on and that time marches forward.

Ryan Farish’s repertoire

Ryan Farish is a decorated DJ, producer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist. Although best described as downtempo or chillout, Farish’s music exists in a category of its own. He paired rich instrumentals with elements of ambient and uplifting trance, and yielded a polished and unmistakable sound that resonates with a wide international audience. Consequently, it’s this unique approach that has garnered over 330 million streams across the major digital platforms. As electronic music’s youngest generation of enthusiasts continue to discover the music of Ryan Farish, his catalogue of music will continue to expand. Fans and interested listeners can follow him on Facebook, Instagram, and via his official website. “Rhythm of the Seasons” is out now on Rytone Entertainment.