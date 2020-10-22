Saint Punk Debuts on STMPD RCRDS With “It’s Alright (Not)”

Saint Punk releases his latest track “It’s Alright (Not)“, debuting under Martin Garrix’s STMPD RCRDS record label.

Saint Punk launches the track with faint vocal chops moving towards an exhilarating buildup. The lyrics, “It’s alright,” courtesy of Saint Punk’s own vocals, repeat into a mesmerizing chorus before revealing a robust drop complete with his signature gritty house sound and varying beats to bring the energy to an all-time high. A brief interlude gives listeners a moment of time to breathe while maintaining the track’s grungey vibes. Not long after, the Los Angeles producer kicks the song into a muffled drop ended by a record scratch, continuing with an invigorating bassline to send listeners into a dancing frenzy.

Saint Punk’s influences and experiences

Saint Punk found his footing performing with his rock band as its vocalist in his early years. His background in rock influences his sound as a grunge house producer. The Los Angeles producer brings an impressive resume to the table, having expertise as a singer, songwriter, guitarist, and pianist. He uses his expertise to clarify the enigma behind producing with his bi-monthly “Band Practice” YouTube series.

As a producer, he most recently earned the support of artists like What So Not, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Codeko, Drezo, and Styles & Complete, for his Grafitti Records “Molotov Cocktail” release. Additionally, his “Brake” collaboration with Brohug earned the support of David Guetta, Afrojack, Oliver Heldens, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.

Stream the song here, or listen to it below.