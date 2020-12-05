Saint Punk Remixes Ookay & Cesqeaux’s “The Pit”

With no sign of stopping following release after release, Saint Punk is back with a remix of Ookay and Cesqeaux’s “The Pit” via Ookay’s own imprint The Woodwerk.

From one heavy hit to another, Saint Punk transforms “The Pit” from a buzzing trap banger to a grunge house track that still hits as aggressively as the original.

Saint Punk’s rendition of “The Pit” opens with a rumble and quickly draws listeners with familiar vocals atop a minimalist percussive beat before pushing forward with a grinding, furious drop characteristic of the Saint Punk sound. The Los Angeles producer brings his own energy to “The Pit,” truly transforming the track into his own.

Check out the remix below on Spotify or stream the song at this link.

About Saint Punk

A pioneer in the grunge house genre, Saint Punk has released nothing short of a plethora of tracks just this year alone. In 2019, he appeared under Tchami’s Confession label with the release of “Menace,” earning the support of house names like Jauz and Ephwurd. Additionally, the Los Angeles producer has gone on to release “Guttah” and “Molotov Cocktail” under his own imprint, Graffiti Records. Furthermore, the producer appeared alongside the trio BROHUG for the track “Brake.” Most recently, he emerged with “It’s Alright (Not)” via Martin Garrix’s STMPD RCRDS and “Light ‘Em Up” on Thrive Music.