Saint Punk Shares New Sound in “Empty Bed”

Returning to the likes of Monstercat after releasing his remix of Tokyo Machine’s “PLAY” under the label, Saint Punk unleashes the track “Empty Bed.”

Unrelenting in his releases last year, Saint Punk emerges with a slightly new flavor of music while retaining his classic style of grunge house. Emanating with a dark sound from the first notes, “Empty Bed” progresses with a spellbinding vocal performance. Saint Punk pushes the boundaries of his music, leaning towards a festival sound while offering a driving bassline and growling synths.

“Empty Bed” marks a gripping release from the Los Angeles producer. While it opens listeners’ ears to a new path taken by Saint Punk, ultimately, the song indicates a strong start to just what the Graffiti Records label boss is capable of.

Saint Punk also shared his comments on the song.

This record is something new for me. It’s my first song with a full vocal throughout. There’s a lot you can say with a mostly instrumental track, but sometimes there’s so much more to say. There’s strong emotions in this, but it still feels 100% like me. Saint Punk

Stream Saint Punk’s “Empty Bed” via Monstercat, or check out the song below on Spotify.