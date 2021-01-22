RELEASES

Saint Punk Shares New Sound in “Empty Bed”

The Graffiti Records boss explores a new sound and offers full-length vocals in this latest release.

Photo of Jillian Nguyen Jillian Nguyen Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 mins ago
Less than a minute
Empty Bed Saint Punk

Returning to the likes of Monstercat after releasing his remix of Tokyo Machine’s “PLAY” under the label, Saint Punk unleashes the track “Empty Bed.”

Unrelenting in his releases last year, Saint Punk emerges with a slightly new flavor of music while retaining his classic style of grunge house. Emanating with a dark sound from the first notes, “Empty Bed” progresses with a spellbinding vocal performance. Saint Punk pushes the boundaries of his music, leaning towards a festival sound while offering a driving bassline and growling synths.

“Empty Bed” marks a gripping release from the Los Angeles producer. While it opens listeners’ ears to a new path taken by Saint Punk, ultimately, the song indicates a strong start to just what the Graffiti Records label boss is capable of.

Saint Punk also shared his comments on the song.

This record is something new for me. It’s my first song with a full vocal throughout. There’s a lot you can say with a mostly instrumental track, but sometimes there’s so much more to say. There’s strong emotions in this, but it still feels 100% like me.

Saint Punk

Stream Saint Punk’s “Empty Bed” via Monstercat, or check out the song below on Spotify.

Tags
Show More
Photo of Jillian Nguyen

Jillian Nguyen

Jillian Nguyen is a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate and a self-proclaimed EDM aficionado. She loves to chase DJs to music festivals where she also shows off her shuffling. Her favorite genres are deep house and bass house, with her favorite DJs being Moksi, Malaa, Valentino Khan and Skrillex.

Related Articles

Photo of Hoaprox and Haneri Team Up for “Brighter Side” on Monstercat

Hoaprox and Haneri Team Up for “Brighter Side” on Monstercat

1 day ago
Photo of Lindsey Stirling and Mako Team Up for “Lose You Now”

Lindsey Stirling and Mako Team Up for “Lose You Now”

2 days ago
Photo of Ali Love, Nicky Night Time Release “Ubiquity” feat. Breakbot

Ali Love, Nicky Night Time Release “Ubiquity” feat. Breakbot

3 days ago
Photo of Nicky Romero Releases First Single of 2021, “Into The Light”

Nicky Romero Releases First Single of 2021, “Into The Light”

3 days ago
Close
Close