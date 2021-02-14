Sam Blacky Debuts With “Too Late”, Out via Stabby Records

Samantha Black, known professionally as Sam Blacky, debuts her sonic vision with the track “Too Late” in addition to unleashing her label Stabby Records.

Opening with a captivating hook and strong disco vibes, Sam Blacky’s debut is a powerful start to her career in the musical realm. “Too Late” offers a crisp range of oscillating synths to permeate the dancefloor and remain with club-goers as an earworm. The tech-house track hits all the right notes, perfectly emphasizing a dirty bassline that goes deep. Meanwhile, the claps in “Too Late” cleanly sweep across the song’s duration, working in tandem with the subtle yet brazen hi-hats.

Despite “Too Late” being Sam Blacky’s first single, the Los Angeles based artist has already brought her sound to the stages, performing across the globe. When COVID-19 struck the world, the model and DJ took to livestreaming “A New World” for YouTube. Now, with the launch of her Stabby Records label, the artist can further extend her sonic brand and share the sounds of global producers at the same time.

The year is headed towards a major start for Sam Blacky. Her debut relays that she’s a producer to keep a keen eye on as she showcases her talent in the studio.

Check out Sam Blacky’s “Too Late” below or via your favorite streaming platform.