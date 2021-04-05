Sam Feldt Drops New Club Mix of ‘Stronger’ (feat. Kesha)

Chart-topping Dutch DJ and producer Sam Feldt has released the Club Mix of his recent dance hit ‘Stronger’, featuring Grammy-nominated US pop star Kesha. Out now on Heartfeldt Records/Spinnin, Sam Feldt’s ‘Stronger’ (Club Mix) highlights Kesha’s empowering vocals while revamping the energy level to match the excitement around the impending return of live music.

Sam Feldt’s ‘Stronger’ (Club Mix) builds momentum upon the massive success of its original. ‘Stronger’ has amassed a colossal 12M combined streams to date, gaining support from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, NME, and Idolator among several others. The ‘Stronger’ (Club Mix) provides a strong follow-up to Frank Walker’s remix of the track, released on March 19, which has collected over 1M streams on Spotify alone.

‘Stronger’’s triumph carried into a minute-long promo for CBS’ Tough as Nails during this year’s Super Bowl game, airing directly after the halftime show with a handful of powerful lyric chyrons included throughout the spot.

DJ, producer, entrepreneur & sustainability pioneer Sam Feldt continues to build his career around a distinctly feel-good sound, acquiring global platinum sales & 16 million monthly listeners along the way. Sam also launched his own platform, “Fangage”, last year – meant to help artists connect better with their fans. The platform launched alongside the announcement of his own record label, Heartfeldt Records, where his projects with the Heartfeldt Foundation work towards a more social and sustainable dance music industry.

Finally, stream the “Stronger” Club Mix here: