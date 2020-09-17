Save As Releases “Down & Around” on Bunny Tiger Dubs

Save As has released an incredible tech-house tune called “Down & Around”. The track is a part of Bunny Tiger Dubs’ Summer Sampler Volume 3 album. With a catchy four-to-the-floor beat, Save As gradually works in signature elements piece by piece with a funky bassline sitting subtly underneath the music which gradually becomes a staple in the tracks allure.

Sultry vocals flirt with the track before finally making an appearance singing catchy lyrics and melody lines. The track embarks on a build-up that slowly but surely raises the excitement bar after bar. Afterwards, it unleashes a true party drop that will have audiences grooving along. Each beat in “Down & Around” is meticulously placed to provide nothing but good vibes showing off the raw talent Save As possesses.

After being hailed as a bass master, the New Jersey-born artist uses elements of jazz, funk and R&B to set his music apart from the crowd. Save As has landed EPs on world-renowned dance labels such as Lee Foss’s Repopulate Mars, Nasty Funk and Delicious Recordings. Save As has also gained the support from industry icons such as Pete Tong, Martin Inkin and Mirko Di Florio. All of these legendary DJs have championed his tracks in DJ sets and radio shows.

“Down & Around” is out now on Bunny Tiger Dubs.

