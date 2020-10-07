The September Electro Vessel Shows of the Vessbroz

The Vessbroz are a dance music duo who constantly impress with their exceptional music talents for both producing and their track selections. The Vessbroz’s Electro Vessel radio show has been running for quite some time now and has become a staple in the diets of EDM lovers everywhere. Now up to their 110th show, they have welcomed guests from all over the scene such as Mike Williams, Bassjackers and Tiger lily.

All of the Electro Vessel shows that have been launched through September are now available to catch up on if you missed any. This month they welcome guests such as Corx, Leandro Da Silva, Neverglow, Declain and Wlady. Each guest brings something fresh to the mix so you will never listen to the same show twice! You can listen to some fan favourite tracks from the special guests such as Leandro Da Silva and Dario Trapani’s ‘Because of You’ or Wlady’s ‘Ginvera’ or even Corx, Switchblade & Pigalle’s ‘evrybdy’.

The Vessbroz have also championed a tune for their track of the future section of the show. Some of the tracks that caught the brothers’ attention were Alok & KSHMR’s ‘Let Me Go’ featuring Mkala, Monocule & Tim Van Werd ft. Mosimann’s ‘Time to Save’ and Vidojean x Oliver Loenn’s ‘The Beast’.

New episodes are uploaded weekly so be sure to tune in to get your Electro Vessel fix.

Tune into the September episodes of Vessbroz’s Electro Vessel:

Connect with the Vessbroz:

After listening to the September episodes, follow the Vessbroz on their website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.