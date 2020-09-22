ShyGhy Impresses Fans with “Feel Good”

Up-and-coming DJ and Producer, ShyGhy, is already making big waves in the Electronic Music scene with some of his latest releases, such as “Loved U,” “Smoke & Mirrors,” “Follow Me,” and “Beautiful One.” He’s already been featured on some of Spotify’s top playlists such as Tomorrowland Official Playlist, Dance 90s (Top 100) and Electro House 2020. He now returns with his latest offering “Feel Good.”

His first album, Into Summer, is a very cohesive album, dreamy and ethereal, set in a downtempo atmosphere with drums that give the songs a heartbeat, while incorporating lush pads and big synths, topped by strong vocals. The tracks incorporate sounds that often resemble an echo, reminding listeners of pastimes, but simultaneously also surface new sounds that give hope for what’s to come.

The drops in ShyGhy’s songs reflect that pinnacle of joy

when you’ve come so far to find yourself and finally see your persistence and drive come to fruition. It’s an explosive, anticipated celebration of noise and life. After dropping Into Summer and releasing two singles, “Get High,” and “Find Home,” under Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike’s sub-label, Smash Deep, ShyGhy has unveiled another fantastic release, “Feel Good,” featuring Akacia, under Smash the House on September 18, 2020.

The track opens with a strong atmospheric build up, transitioning into a groove and beat in the drums, making you feel like you’re floating into an old progressive house, dance pop song, before an epic, colorful drop. The song makes you want to embrace life, get up, and dance.

Stream “Feel Good” here: