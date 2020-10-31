Singapore’s MYRNE Releases “Wandering” EP

MYRNE at last debuts his full length “Wandering” EP. It includes four new tracks, as well as his previously released singles “Forbidden Lovers,” “Sleeping On My Own Again,” and “Splinter“. The EP showcases the depth of MYRNE’s sonic maturity and follows an organic and deeply emotive flow. Moreover, his own experience of wandering and traveling without a purpose helped inspire him to produce it.

The EP’s opening, “Superstructure“, is a dreamy, breezy listen that establishes the thoughtful and natural flow of MYRNE’s consciousness. The next new track, “False Memory,” is a wistful instrumental journey that carries nostalgia for times and loves gone by. MYRNE rounds things out with two vocal songs; “Loving You is Scary” with Cody Lovaas is a romantic ballad, followed by the powerful closure “Creature Comforts,” featuring Vania which is equal parts ethereal and groovy. Put simply, MYRNE masterfully carries the listener through a spectrum of soundscapes and emotions in “Wandering“. As such, the EP is the perfect listen for one’s introspective journey.

Singapore-based MYRNE first made his appearance on the scene with his 2015 debut EP “Softsins,” released on Mad Decent. Consequently, this inaugurated himself as the first Asian artist on the label. His indie-electronic style comes from his training as a classical musician and his own isolation in his home country. Accordingly, MYRNE’s style is both sophisticated and easy to listen to, incorporating elements from multiple genres. Furthermore, he has earned an impressive roster of live performances on his resume, including Ultra Music Festival and Tomorrowland to name a few. He has also played to thousands in his home circuit in Southeast Asia, China, and the United States.