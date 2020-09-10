Sir Ivan Premieres “Get Together” Music Video

Sir Ivan is back spreading peace, love and happiness once again with his brand-new single “Get Together”. Sir Ivan’s version of “Get Together” is a rework of the The Youngbloods’ 1967 hit. “Get Together” is a bright and funky electro-pop tune that features insanely catchy lyrics. The track will have you singing and dancing along right away.

In celebration of the release, Sir Ivan has put together an award-winning music video to go with the track. The video begins with him stepping out of a peace-decorated limousine in sunny California with historical figures who dedicated their lives fighting for a peaceful world. Those figures include Jesus, Martin Luther King Jr, John Lennon, Gandhi and the Dalai Lama. Giving off those summer vibes, ‘Get Together’ shows off a sunny rooftop pool party with Sir Ivan and his “peacemen” performing for a crowd of beautiful people of all shapes and sizes.

What is “Get Together” about?

The video also features stand out quotes from each figure. Some quotes include Jesus’s “peace on earth” and Martin Luther King Jr’s “ignorance and stupidity are dangerous”. “Get Together” is light-hearted and fun to showcase Sir Ivan’s fun-loving personality and sense of humour. At the same time, it gets across an important message that is at the very core of his artistry. That message is to share positivity, acceptance and goodwill across the globe during times of such civil unrest.

Sir Ivan has been a figure-head in the music industry and has developed quite the reputation for his philanthropic ventures where he has raised and donated over $500,000 through his world renowned releases such as “Imagine” and “Kill All The Bullies Goodbye” to various charities for causes including LGBT, anti-bullying, mental health and more recently to help DJs and the dance music community who have been struggling due to the pandemic.

Check out the music video here:

