RELEASES

Sir Ivan Premieres “Get Together” Music Video

Photo of Preferred Content Provider Preferred Content Provider Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read
Sir Ivan "Get Together"

Sir Ivan is back spreading peace, love and happiness once again with his brand-new single “Get Together”. Sir Ivan’s version of “Get Together” is a rework of the The Youngbloods’ 1967 hit. “Get Together” is a bright and funky electro-pop tune that features insanely catchy lyrics. The track will have you singing and dancing along right away.

In celebration of the release, Sir Ivan has put together an award-winning music video to go with the track. The video begins with him stepping out of a peace-decorated limousine in sunny California with historical figures who dedicated their lives fighting for a peaceful world. Those figures include Jesus, Martin Luther King Jr, John Lennon, Gandhi and the Dalai Lama. Giving off those summer vibes, ‘Get Together’ shows off a sunny rooftop pool party with Sir Ivan and his “peacemen” performing for a crowd of beautiful people of all shapes and sizes.

What is “Get Together” about?

The video also features stand out quotes from each figure. Some quotes include Jesus’s “peace on earth” and Martin Luther King Jr’s “ignorance and stupidity are dangerous”. “Get Together” is light-hearted and fun to showcase Sir Ivan’s fun-loving personality and sense of humour. At the same time, it gets across an important message that is at the very core of his artistry. That message is to share positivity, acceptance and goodwill across the globe during times of such civil unrest.

Sir Ivan has been a figure-head in the music industry and has developed quite the reputation for his philanthropic ventures where he has raised and donated over $500,000 through his world renowned releases such as “Imagine” and “Kill All The Bullies Goodbye” to various charities for causes including LGBT, anti-bullying, mental health and more recently to help DJs and the dance music community who have been struggling due to the pandemic.

Check out the music video here:

Follow Sir Ivan

After viewing Sir Ivan’s “Get Together” music video, follow him on Instagram, Twitter, SoundCloud and his official website.

Tags
Show More
Photo of Preferred Content Provider

Preferred Content Provider

Related Articles

Photo of Toma Hawk Drops ‘Blubber’ on Sub Cult

Toma Hawk Drops ‘Blubber’ on Sub Cult

22 hours ago
Photo of Jacob Colon Releases “Thunder” on Made 2 Move Records

Jacob Colon Releases “Thunder” on Made 2 Move Records

2 days ago
Photo of Bobby Shann Drops ‘A New Power Awakens’ Album

Bobby Shann Drops ‘A New Power Awakens’ Album

2 days ago
Photo of Nicky Romero Debuts Deep Progressive Alias, “Monocule”

Nicky Romero Debuts Deep Progressive Alias, “Monocule”

4 days ago
Back to top button
Close
Close