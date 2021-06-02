SkiiTour release “Lose Our Heads” feat. SHELLS

Hailing from the world famous ski town of Whistler, Canadian production / DJ duo SkiiTour are making their official 2021 debut with latest single “Lose Our Heads”. An obvious match for House Music driven label Box Of Cats, “Lose Our Heads” features English singer-songwriter SHELLS. She is a vocalist known for her work with MEDUZA, Drumtap, and as a tour opener for Charlie Puth.

The highly-energetic SkiiTour duo

If this is your first introduction to SkiiTour, the pair are famous for their annual energetic après ski parties at Shambhala Music Festival. Additionally, they have received support from Diplo, Anna Lunoe, Zedd, David Guetta, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, JAUZ, Martin Garrix, Martin Solveig, A-Trak, and more on their releases. They are also staples of the festival circuit. Some notable festivals they performed at include Burning Man, Chasing Summer, Bass Coast, Snowbombing Canada and many more.

SHELLS, a singer-songwriter phenom in the making

SHELLS is an English singer-songwriter. After releasing her debut EP ‘Shapes,’ SHELLS performed at Radio 1’s Big Weekend with her BBC–introducing Track of the Week ‘Jailbird’. Supporting Charlie Puth and The Naked and Famous on their respective European and UK tours, SHELLS went on to headline festival stages and sold-out gigs across Europe and the UK. SHELLS and MEDUZA kicked off their 2020 releases with Valentine’s Day dance hit ‘Born To Love’. It is an internationally charting track on Defected Records that everyone should also check out. In March 2020, SHELLS and Drumtap’s collab ‘Someone Like You’ came out on Idris Elba’s label 7Wallace. Afterwards, it gained big support from Spotify’s Editorial playlists and BBC Radio 6 Music.

The success of SkiiTour over the past year

“Lose Our Heads” follows a surprisingly eventful 2020 for the duo that saw them perform numerous live streams for some of the biggest House Music channels. These channels include the likes of Dirtybird, Space Yacht, Shambhala Music Festival, itsGOODTV, Subsetgetsit, and The Funk Hunters. Recently, SkiiTour were asked to come on board as an official partner with gaming-platform Twitch. They also released the downtempo “Too Hot Too Cold” single feat FRASE, which became a Spotify Editorial playlist mainstay.

Stream “Lose Our Heads” here: