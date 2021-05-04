Skytech & Fafaq Reunite as All That MTRS for “Scrolling Up”

Skytech and Fafaq return to R3HAB‘s CYB3RPVNK platform with another hot collaboration under their joint alias All That MTRS. Entitled “Scrolling Up,” it’s a cheeky play on society’s social media-checking habit. From the onset, a catchy vocal riff complements the track’s funky, deep, but techy sound. Thereafter, growling synths and a minimal, driving bassline pave the way for a danceable track that leads listeners to the darkest of club dance floors. Skytech and Fafaq recently released “Lose Control” together with Saga Bloom, the All That MTRS’ debut. Fans ought to look forward to future releases from these two, so watch this space for more updates.

Mateusz Dziewulski, better known by his artist name, Skytech, is already a household name in his home country of Poland; the rest of the world is soon to follow. His name first appeared on the map when R3HAB discovered his original track, “Tiger”. R3HAB put the finishing production touches on it, and it became a hit with over 100M streams on all platforms. Since then, the two have worked on numerous tracks together such as “Fuego,” “What You Do,” “Hyperspace,” “Starflight,” and more, fusing their sounds to make music that is club and festival-friendly while never sacrificing substance and soul.

Fafaq first erupted onto the scene in 2015-2016 with a series of popular releases on Spinnin’ Records. These included “Tiger” with R3HAB, “Fever” and “Indigo” with Yves V, and “Pillowfight” with Bassjackers. His singles “Stay” and “Teenage Crime” were featured as the main theme of Tomorrowland Unite 2017 and Tomorrowland Winter 2019 after-movie. Afterwards, Fafaq returned from a lengthy hiatus last summer with “I Want That House,” re-establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with. Keep an eye out for more music coming soon from your favorite and new CYB3RPVNK’s artists.