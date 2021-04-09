SNAILS’ Fantastic “FROGKIND” Music Video Is a Must-See

Closely following the release of his highly-anticipated SLIME TIME EP after a year-long hiatus, renowned Canadian bass music artist SNAILS released a beautiful yet terrifying official music video for “FROGKIND”. The music video for SNAILS’ “FROGKIND” arrived on March 26, 2021. Fans can watch the music video right now via SNAILS’ YouTube Channel right below.

The lead single from SLIME TIME

“FROGKIND” is the lead single from SNAILS’ newest 3-track EP, SLIME TIME. The EP came out on Wednesday, March 10 and marked a return to the international DJ and producer’s musical roots. Those roots are from the sub-genre he created, which has metal music influences. The genre, according to what his fans call it, is “Vomitstep”. The project, which is the result of a year of introspection and perfecting of his production techniques, coincides with a complete rebranding of SNAILS with more musical storytelling and visuals. Musically, the project still features all the nasty drops, guttural bass, trap rhythms and grotesque sound design that fans have come to love from SNAILS. Additionally, it also incorporated new, funky elements. Heavily inspired by Salvador Dali’s work, the EP also marks a significant shift in his visual aesthetic.

An outstanding live-action music video

The thrilling and beautifully-animated live-action music video for “FROGKIND” follows a young woman through a wooded forest and large field as she attempts to evade an invisible threat. The vibrant colors of nature artistically contrast with the hard-hitting bass of SNAILS’ signature sound. As the suspense builds, we see what she is running from. Giant, neon, interdimensional space frogs and snails appear to the beat of the bass. While caught in the field, snail slime begins to ooze from her body as she visibly transforms. Meanwhile, the gruesomeamphibians descend on Earth around her. She awakens from what looks like dream until the cinematic clip ends with a terrifying surprise that you won’t want to miss.

SNAILS remarks on the visual creation of “FROGKIND”

“The FROGKIND music video has been such an awesome project to work on with Neoliptus. I think it’s important to mention it is his first music video as well so a LOT of effort has been put into the FX and the story side from both of us. It’s really exciting to finally show the result. It’s really oriented toward the VFX world with the capacity of Noe [Neoliptus], we’ve exploited the crazy and weird part of what we both could do. The video really captures the weirdness of the core of the song itself. It brings the watcher through an exciting experience and an audiovisual adventure”.