Snakehips Remixes keshi’s “right here”

keshi taps the Electronic Dance Music duo Snakehips for a remix of his song, “right here.”

Earlier this year in March, keshi released the 5-song EP bandaids, from which “right here” originates, followed by a 6-song EP release titled always in October. Now, as the year comes to a close, keshi enlists electronic duo Snakehips for the “right here” remix.

While the original version of “right here” opts for more organic sounds, blending an acoustic guitar with lo-fi trap and low-key atmosphere, Snakehips infuses new energy into the track.

Immediately drifting to a swirl of lively sounds to set the mood, Snakehips’ remix of “right here” elevates keshi’s smooth, rich vocals with a backdrop of fulfilling energy and dynamic beats. Relaxing and alluring but also animated, Snakehips transforms the track by highlighting keshi’s fluid voice alongside a robust addition of electronic sounds.

Check out Snakehips’ remix of keshi’s “right here” below or stream the song on different platforms.

About keshi

Since he emerged after receiving support for an early song, “if you’re not the one for me who is.,” keshi has made a massive impression in music. His songs “over u” and “just friends” amassed a total of over 16 million streams on Spotify. Additionally, his 2018 debut EP the reaper earned its spot on playlists including low-key and anti-pop.