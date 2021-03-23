SoDown and Bass Physics Release “Tension”

Previously working together on the song “Pull The Trigger,” SoDown and Bass Physics return to the studio together for their latest offering, “Tension,” their response to the world’s current state of affairs.

The song opens with the breezy element of a guitar alongside trap beats before building up with the first lyrics. As the lyrics continue, a ticking underlay beneath the formant shifted vocals emits a brewing energy building up to the drop. Furthermore, the drop doesn’t disappoint as SoDown and Bass Physics unearth a heavy storm of cutting bass to embrace listeners. The track’s leads stir together an energetic symphony of sounds working in tandem to create a unique drop. Moreover, the breezy guitar makes its return alongside a fervent saxophone to provide a moment before plunging deep into the song’s beats once again.

SoDown and Bass Physics both shared a comment about “Tension,” noting its inspiration.

Following up on our last collaboration “Pull the Trigger,” we wanted to create another hard-hitting bass tune that encompassed both of our unique styles, including heavy bass, saxophone, guitar and hip hop. “Tension” reflects on the current state of the world with social media, climate change, political polarization, inequality, and the impacts of the virus. To us, this tune signifies a realization of the need for change and the motivation to take action. SoDown and Bass Physics

Check out the lyric video below, or stream the song via your favorite music platform.