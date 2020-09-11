Sonny Fodera, Dom Dolla Unveiled ‘Moving Blind (Remixes)’

Following the global success of their recent single “Moving Blind” that saw Gorgon City produced a fantastic remix, Sonny Fodera and Dom Dolla have invited rising producers Cloonee and Biscits for the full “Moving Blind” remix package. That remix package is officially called Moving Blind (Remixes).

Cloonee speeds up the original with thumping bass rolling at a rapid 128 bpm. Meanwhile, he inserted his signature rhythm with gnarly percussion and grooving hi-hat beats. Additionally, Biscits weaves climactic synth drops and weighty drums amongst the vocal. That remix also makes for a fresh rework that continues the success of “Moving Blind” on this year’s dance scene.

The success of the “Moving Blind” original

The original came out earlier this summer. Australian house producers Sonny Fodera and Dom Dolla’s “Moving Blind” received support from Pete Tong and Mistajam on BBC Radio 1. It had also scored full rotation of Triple J and landed #3 on the Beatport Chart.

The “Moving Blind” video that followed, saw fans from all corners of the globe provide photo copier scans in lockdown for Sonny and Dom’s office party video concept. The video featured epic tour snippets, viewers reminisced of the duo’s energetic shows from their first roadblock US tour in 2019. In addition, it also included their recent 2020 North American tour. That tour sold out over 10,000 tickets across venues like The Shrine, Mission Ballroom and The Midway.

Continuing “Moving Blind”’s trajectory, Sonny Fodera and Dom Dolla’s remix pack champions 2020’s finest talent Cloonee and Biscits. With Cloonee racking up multiple Beatport no.1’s including “Be Good To Me” and “Like What” in recent months along with Biscits landing loyal BBC Radio 1 support for “From The Start” and “Sundown”, Sonny Fodera and Dom Dolla have enlisted the perfect package to catapult “Moving Blind” to immense new heights.

Sonny Fodera and Dom Dolla’s Moving Blind (Remixes) came out on September 10 via Solotoko / Sweat It Out. Fans can start buying and streaming the remix package right now.