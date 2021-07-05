Special Tee Features High-Energy Remake of ‘Rainmaker’

The original release of ‘Rainmaker’ featuring NATHASSIA and GAR served as a ground-breaking culmination of their disparate yet distinguished backgrounds. This fantastic partnership came together to produce this mystical and melodic anthem. After turning heads with a great outcome, the latest artist Special Tee has released a remix of the original. With remixes already featuring iconic releases like ‘Change The World’ from NATHASSIA and D3FAI, one of Argentina’s hottest emerging producers Special Tee has the skill and knowledge to smash this one out of the park.

A remake that will make people dance all day

His innovative remake offers a production chopped full of upbeat and funky cuts of impressive sounds that surround a more energetic tempo compared to the original which really adds a personal touch and encapsulates the sounds his fans have grown to know and enjoy over the last few months. In Special Tee style, this release provides you with a seriously inimitable groove that branches out into a new direction of Deep House-infused Pop.

Additionally, it has a bottomless thumping bassline and atmospheric piano elements to seal the deal. It also provides mesmerising saxophone solos that linger around the atmospheric breaks. Those sounds create a new immersive layer and ties it together to produce an entirely modern spin-off of the Deep House vibes we’ve grown to love over the years. If you’re looking to diversify your knowledge on this genre, then this is definitely a good place to start.

‘Rainmaker’ is the first collaboration between celebrated and successful Dutch Electronic music artist NATHASSIA, Special Tee and one of India’s hottest producers, GAR. The track is an incredible production that features as a mystical presentation chopped full of haunting lyrics and ecstatic saxophone elements. In the end, this release goes down as a treat.

