Spice up Your Summer With ‘Tu Sabe’ From Jacob Colon

If you’re looking to keep it hot in the last bit of heat for the summer, tune in the Jacob Colon’s newest hit. Jacob Colon strikes again with his brand-new release ‘Tu Sabe’, dropping on 06/09/2021 with the imprint that always delivers – ‘Made 2 Move Records’. Armed with a discography of club-ready anthems already behind him like ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘Desert Storm’, and his latest release ‘Eyes So Low’, it is clear to see that Jacob has been crushing 2021 this far. Jacob Colon is without doubt becoming one of the most reliable and consistent Producers in his format with the release production line showing no sign of slowing down any time soon.

‘Tu Sabe’ kicks off with a fiery onset of those iconic and eclectic drum loops that get your hips moving, and Jacob turns up the heat straight from the get-go, as sultry vocals flood the speakers and keep with that fast-paced vibe and give it a massive danceability. You can expect to be treated to that Latin-inspired groove and undeniable House funk that many of his fans have fallen in love with. It’s a heady mixture of Latino-inspired groove, powerful bass, and all of the subtlety and nuance you’d expect from a Producer with Jacob’s talent. Tune into this fiery new record and expect to be taken to the world of Jacob Colon.

Jacob has been killing it this year with several releases topping off his impressive discography of hits all gaining traction in the industry. Releases like ‘Desert Storm’, ‘Eyes So Low’, and ‘Steal The Night’ have put his name on the map, and with his latest release ‘Tu Sabe’ out now, he is showing no signs of slowing down. If you’re not yet acquainted with the likes of Jacob Colon, check out his music now.

https://ditto.fm/tu-sabe

