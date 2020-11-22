St. Lundi Releases Acoustic Rework of “To Die For”

St. Lundi has released an acoustic version of “To Die For,” his team up with Norway’s Kygo. This iteration of the track is out now, and the original composition was created by Kygo and Dermot Kennedy. Moreover, Dermot wrote the lyrics and subsequently decided to use them for another project. Left with the stripped-back production, Kygo reached out to St. Lundi to write a completely new concept using his production.

As such, and over the course of a weekend, St. Lundi wrote “To Die For”. Quite interestingly, it ended up being a last-minute addition to Kygo’s billboard charting “Golden Hour” album. After the initial release, St. Lundi went into the studio and arranged a beautiful acoustic version of the song. Additionally, St. Lundi’s voice struck a chord with fans, many of whom compared him with Coldplay’s Chris Martin. Support across DSP’s lead to his debut EP, “Heavy Words” being streamed in excess of 2 million times. Furthermore, when taking into consideration collaborations, St. Lundi is approaching 15 million streams in total.

“To Die For” will be his final release in what has been a busy 2020. In the interim, he’s currently working on a second EP for release in early 2021. Producing it will be Edd Holloway and Nick Atkinson, whose recent credits include Lewis Capaldi, Dean Lewis, and Gabrielle Aplin. Fans and listeners can follow St. Lundi via his official YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok pages. The acoustic version of “To Die for” is out now on Propeller Recordings/Palm Tree Records.