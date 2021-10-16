Steve Aoki Releases “Aurora” Under ‘Ninja Attack’ Alias

Two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist Steve Aoki has a discography includes seven studio albums and collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, Maluma, BTS, Linkin Park, and Louis Tomlinson, amongst others.

He is also a fashion designer, author, and entrepreneur. In 2012, he founded THE AOKI FOUNDATION, which primarily supports organizations in the field of brain science research. He has pushed his Dim Mak Collection clothing line to new heights, with original designs and collaborations with everyone from A Bathing Ape to the Bruce Lee estate.

His journey is chronicled through the Netflix documentary “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead” from 2016 and his memoir “BLUE: The Color of Noise” from 2019.

In 1996, he established Dim Mak, a trendsetting record label that has launched global acts like The Chainsmokers, Bloc Party, The Bloody Beetroots, and The Kills, in addition to early releases from acts such as ZEDD and Diplo.

MDLBEAST’s game changing festival in Riyadh – SOUNDSTORM, held its first edition in 2019 with acts such as David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Tiësto, Afrojack, and R3HAB, to name only a few. New edition will be back in action in December 2021 with a star-studded line-up.

Stream Steve Aoki’s “Aurora” here: