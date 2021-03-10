Steve Aoki Remakes George Benson’s “Give Me The Night”

Written and composed by Rod Temperton and produced by Quincy Jones, “Give Me The Night” remains one of George Benson‘s most beloved songs. Upon its release, the track shook dance floors across the world. “Give Me The Night” catapulted to #1 on the US Billboard Soul Singles chart. Additionally, it peaked at #4 on the US Billboard Hot 100, and #2 on the Billboard Hot Disco Singles Chart. Across the pond, it registered at #7 on the UK Singles Chart. Ultimately, it led to Benson’s Grammy Award for “Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male”.

The single is representative of Benson’s ability to improvise and entertain. “Give Me The Night” allows Benson to captivate audiences with his slick guitar notes and seductive grooves. Furthermore, Benson once again defies expectations, inviting Steve Aoki to join him on a spirited remake of his iconic single.

The establishment of A GOOD ONE

After Aoki launched Dim Mak 25 years ago, the label evolves once again in the form of A GOOD ONE. As such, it is a new house-focused imprint that promises to be a home for burgeoning underground sounds. From the deep, to the tech, to the melodic and beyond, fans will experience a diverse range of core house music on A GOOD ONE.

Steve Aoki describes his thoughts on the “Give Me The Night” collaboration

“Getting the chance to reimagine such a classic track as ‘Give Me the Night’ with the legend George Benson has been really exciting. My father & George were friends. When this opportunity came, it was full circle for me to create a club version and put my spin on it. Releasing it as the second release on A GOOD ONE, Dim Mak’s house imprint, was the perfect way to get the label going.” Steve Aoki talks about his house remake of “Give Me The Night”

George Benson explains about the perfect opportunity