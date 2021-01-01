STMPD RCRDS Releases 2020 Mixtape to End the Year

As this year comes to an end, STMPD RCRDS has the final bang to ring in the new year with their 2020 Mixtape. Just like previous years, they lined up some of the most exciting STMPD releases of the whole year in one exciting mixtape. In fact, listening to this mixtape can generate fond (and also hectic) memories that 2020 has brought out. This mixtape will let everyone have high hopes for what 2021 will bring.

Contents in Sides A and B

The Mixtape consists of a side A and B, with a dance and house focused side. In total the mixes contain more than 40 STMPD RCRDS tracks of over 50 different artists, featuring regulars such as DubVision, Justin Mylo, Julian Jordan, Seth Hills, Matt Nash and many more.

2020 summarized for STMPD RCRDS

Even though 2020 has proven to be a challenging year, the late hasn’t been at a stand still. Adapting to the changes in society quickly they managed to host several editions of STMPD RCRDS festivals, continue their STMPD radio series and release lots of great music.

Meanwhile, label boss Martin Garrix is gearing up for his Tomorrowland New Years Eve performance where he announced to be playing many brand new IDs, including lots of new STMPD RCRDS music. To conclude, keep an eye on the socials for exclusive snippets of those. Listen to the STMPD RCRDS 2020 Mixtape now.

