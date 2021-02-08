Story of Oz Takes You on a Trance “Somersault”

Story of Oz brings you his debut single, “Somersault“. Out now on John Askew‘s “Deep in Thought” imprint, fans are in for something special with this phenomenal release. From the beginning of “Somersault,” the structural cohesion of the tune comes to life thanks to its synth sections. Accordingly, these taut and sonically-knit segments break into the driving pace and relentlessly rolling rhythms.

Moreover, these nuances of “Somersault” mean one thing, i.e. it was produced by an adept individual. They set the tone for the remainder of the track, and as it progresses, euphonic elements eliciting euphoria excitingly emerge. Additionally, they hint at a change in direction, and it comes forth like clockwork. This portion of “Somersault” is a veritable hands-in-the-air moment that begs for a return to the dance floor. It’s as if time stands still for all to savor this moment, before opening up a midsection that typifies classic Trance. Subsequently, synths and melodies gradually increase until Story of Oz rams listeners headfirst back into his pool of energy.

This is what label boss John Askew had to say on Story of Oz’s “Somersault”:

“There is nothing more exciting for a label than finding amazing new music. Story of Oz was truly a goldmine of epic tracks that I was thrilled to tap into. We’re very excited to have signed Story of Oz to Deep in Thought; we already have four epic productions signed and in the pipeline ready for release”.

Story of Oz’s “Somersault” is out now on Deep in Thought. Additionally, fans and listeners can connect with this emerging talent via his official Instagram, Facebook, and SoundCloud pages.