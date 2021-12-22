Strange Fruits Music Introduce Uplifting Single ‘Tom’s Diner’

Strange Fruits Music is back with Better Off Alone’s follow-up: ‘Tom’s Diner’. Strange Fruits Music has revamped the original by Suzanne Vega from 1987, and it has been transformed into a 132BPM dance electro-pop track. Comprised of a strong team of talents, Strange Fruits Music is marking their territory in the dance music ecosphere with a list of unmissable hits this year, making noise and racking up a following that puts them at the very summit of the digital music industry. Their rise to notoriety in the industry is second to none, the electronic music label Strange Fruits are currently the most followed independent playlist curator on Spotify.

‘Tom’s Diner’ preforms as a culmination of powerful and catchy elements mixed in with a thumping step that offers an innovative and euphoric taste of talent that you can sink your teeth into. The undeniably catchy melody and uplifting beats make this a dancefloor apres-ski banger that fits in perfectly at any function or venue, down to any club, festival, party and bar playlist. The lyrics are based on a real experience and the world-famous melody returns many times throughout the track, making this an absolute must-have earworm that leaves a lasting impression.

Strange Fruits Music has turned heads across all major labels and music media, they’ve hit the nail on the head again with this modern and powerful rendition of the original hit ‘Tom’s Diner’ from Suzanne Vega. With plenty more exciting releases on the way, the #MelonArmy movement is kicking into full force as the new year arrives, and with the trajectory of this juicy project clear for all to see, the watermelon might just be the new official fruit of the dance music industry.

